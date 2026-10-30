A Socialist Walks Into The Fifth Column (w/ Bhaskar Sunkara) #581

-we found someone from the DSA brave enough to come on this show

-The Cajun French of Indians

-If you’re pro-abundance, why are you a socialist?

-DSA and the midterms

-Biden’s heart was in the right place, but his body was...not

-AOC, DAC, and Zohran

-The Left’s remarkable talent for self-sabotage

-Cuba, the embargo, and the pesky issue of free elections

-Socialism and its rather unfortunate historical baggage

-Bhaskar’s three camps of socialism and capitalism

-Worker-owned companies, public banks, and making socialism work in practice

-Hasan Piker, good or bad for the DSA

-Somehow we are talking about Sweden again

-Midterm Madness: California’s billionaire tax

-AI, data centers, and the politics of saying no

-Socialism is gaining popularity. Just don’t run as a socialist.

-Bhaskar’s most right-wing position

-Moynihan’s unsolicited advice to the DSA

Read The Blueprint: How Socialism Can Work in the Real World by Bhaskar Sunkara, Ben Burgis, and Mike Beggs

Bookshop | Amazon

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

JOIN US: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html