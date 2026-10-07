The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Europe Is Melting, Meritocracy Is Racist, and Everyone Gets Dignity (Episode #578)

Will somebody please get that big kid away from Vivek?
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The Fifth Column

Did we mention we’re nominated…did you vote yet? If not, what in the actual fuck is your problem?

-all the bad words are here

-come to Fairfield on November 12th! (https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html)

-Trump in Nebraska….always a good sign for Republicans

-Anal sex, picnics, breakfast in bed, lobster

-Europe is melting! (still)

-who will replace Macron?

-France’s immigration problem

-Sweden discovers gun crime

-America, the assimilation machine

-meritocracy is fucking fantastic

-questions are bad when ethnicities are in front of them

-Vivek, the big guy and the worst swing in baseball

-Midterm Madness where candidate quality counts

-if you had to arrest one person at the New York Times

-MAGA-curious CBS boss and The Daily Beast

-Theo Von discovers socialism

JOIN US: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html

The Fifth Column is in the running for Best News & Politics show. PLEASE HELP US TAKE HOME THE GOLD (or whatever the statue is made of, assuming there is one).

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