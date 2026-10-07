Europe Is Melting, Meritocracy Is Racist, and Everyone Gets Dignity (Episode #578)

Did we mention we’re nominated…did you vote yet? If not, what in the actual fuck is your problem?
-all the bad words are here
-come to Fairfield on November 12th! (https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html)
-Trump in Nebraska….always a good sign for Republicans
-Anal sex, picnics, breakfast in bed, lobster
-Europe is melting! (still)
-who will replace Macron?
-France’s immigration problem
-Sweden discovers gun crime
-America, the assimilation machine
-meritocracy is fucking fantastic
-questions are bad when ethnicities are in front of them
-Vivek, the big guy and the worst swing in baseball
-Midterm Madness where candidate quality counts
-if you had to arrest one person at the New York Times…
-MAGA-curious CBS boss and The Daily Beast
-Theo Von discovers socialism
JOIN US: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html
The Fifth Column is in the running for Best News & Politics show. PLEASE HELP US TAKE HOME THE GOLD (or whatever the statue is made of, assuming there is one).
Follow The Fifth Column
YouTube: @wethefifth
Instagram: @we.the.fifth
X: @wethefifth
TikTok: @wethefifth
Facebook: @thefifthcolumn