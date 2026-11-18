-The United States is falling apart at the infrastructural seams
-Is something sinister behind all these technology breakdowns?
-Hamish’s complicated relationship with Elon Musk
-“A total piece of shit”
-Why Hamish started Substack and turned down $150 million
-Substack’s early existential crisis: Nazis, censorship, and angry writers
-Richard Hanania
-Can Substack actually save the media?
-Audience capture for everyone!
-Who is this Black Hole of a Man and his G-String Theory
-How outrage and bullshit become legitimate news
-AI-generated prose, Seymour Hersh, and the trouble with journalism
-How many damn (subscription) things can you pay for?
-the future of Substack
-AI slop and the machines designed to detect it
-Can journalists finally get rich?
-New Zealand’s greatest cultural export (not Hamish)
Read: How to Save the Media by Hamish McKenzie
The Fifth Column (A Podcast) is a viewer-listener supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Follow The Fifth Column
YouTube: @wethefifth
Instagram: @we.the.fifth
X: @wethefifth
TikTok: @wethefifth
Facebook: @thefifthcolumn