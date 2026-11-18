-The United States is falling apart at the infrastructural seams

-Is something sinister behind all these technology breakdowns?

-Hamish’s complicated relationship with Elon Musk

-“A total piece of shit”

-Why Hamish started Substack and turned down $150 million

-Substack’s early existential crisis: Nazis, censorship, and angry writers

-Richard Hanania

-Can Substack actually save the media?

-Audience capture for everyone!

-Who is this Black Hole of a Man and his G-String Theory

-How outrage and bullshit become legitimate news

-AI-generated prose, Seymour Hersh, and the trouble with journalism

-How many damn (subscription) things can you pay for?

-the future of Substack

-AI slop and the machines designed to detect it

-Can journalists finally get rich?

-New Zealand’s greatest cultural export (not Hamish)

Read: How to Save the Media by Hamish McKenzie

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