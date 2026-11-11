The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Socialists Go to Washington, Trump Goes to Hell (w/ Michael Powell) #583

The Atlantic's Michael Powell joins the fellas to discuss the DSA's growing influence, the Democratic Party's socialist newcomers, and Donald Trump's prospects for eternal salvation.
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You have one last chance to go to Connecticut and see the guys, LIVE, on stage, Thursday, November 12. Not going? Go fuck yourself.

-Guinea Park

-The NBA’s white guy problem

-Philly’s anti-Israel bike protest

-the forever protest

-is Nithya Raman DSA?

-Abdul El-Sayed, a capitalist?

-The new DSA caucus offers 90 seconds of pure blather

-Can the socialists learn to speak like normal people?

-Ross Douthat gets Trump talking immigration amnesty

-Trump just says shit. It’s been 12 years. Will we ever learn?

-An unusually eloquent Trump (grading on a curve)

-Donald Trump confronts his own mortality. Will he be missed?

-Trump versus the judgment throne of God

-credit for Thomas Massie

-Pete Hegseth does it all for the warriors

-Adam Hamawy only kind of hung out with the Blind Sheikh

-The final Midterm Madness: Polymarket versus the polls

-Greg Abbott wheels off into the sunset and Nancy Mace’s AI council of the damned

-Can money actually buy elections?

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Come see The Fifth in Connecticut!: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html

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