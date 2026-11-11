Socialists Go to Washington, Trump Goes to Hell (w/ Michael Powell) #583

You have one last chance to go to Connecticut and see the guys, LIVE, on stage, Thursday, November 12. Not going? Go fuck yourself.
-Guinea Park
-The NBA’s white guy problem
-Philly’s anti-Israel bike protest
-the forever protest
-is Nithya Raman DSA?
-Abdul El-Sayed, a capitalist?
-The new DSA caucus offers 90 seconds of pure blather
-Can the socialists learn to speak like normal people?
-Ross Douthat gets Trump talking immigration amnesty
-Trump just says shit. It’s been 12 years. Will we ever learn?
-An unusually eloquent Trump (grading on a curve)
-Donald Trump confronts his own mortality. Will he be missed?
-Trump versus the judgment throne of God
-credit for Thomas Massie
-Pete Hegseth does it all for the warriors
-Adam Hamawy only kind of hung out with the Blind Sheikh
-The final Midterm Madness: Polymarket versus the polls
-Greg Abbott wheels off into the sunset and Nancy Mace’s AI council of the damned
-Can money actually buy elections?
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