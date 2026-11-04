The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
The Morning After Midterm Madness (Ep. #582)
0:00
-2:18:06

The Morning After Midterm Madness (Ep. #582)

An audio-only selection of the “best” moments of our election night livestream
The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column

Where were you when AMERICA DECIDED? Were you watching our livestream? Were you at the super-exclusive party that, as of this writing, is still raging on? Were you injecting Substack’s election hub straight into your veins?

If so, you’ll have no need for this audio-only selection of the best conversations from the evening. For the rest of you, enjoy! You’ll hear not only from Matt, Michael, and Kmele, but from Mary Katharine Ham, Marc Caputo, Ben Dreyfuss, Greg Lukianoff, David A. Graham, Josh Barro, Eliana Johnson, Jamie Kirchick, Megan McArdle, Nick Gillespie, and Ruy Teixeira!

If these two hours aren’t enough for you, feel free to relive the evening in all its audiovisual glory over on The Fifth Column’s YouTube channel.

The Fifth Column (A Podcast) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Come see The Fifth in Connecticut!: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html

Follow The Fifth Column

YouTube: @wethefifth
Instagram: @we.the.fifth
X: @wethefifth
TikTok: @wethefifth
Facebook: @thefifthcolumn

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture