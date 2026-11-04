Where were you when AMERICA DECIDED? Were you watching our livestream? Were you at the super-exclusive party that, as of this writing, is still raging on? Were you injecting Substack’s election hub straight into your veins?
If so, you’ll have no need for this audio-only selection of the best conversations from the evening. For the rest of you, enjoy! You’ll hear not only from Matt, Michael, and Kmele, but from Mary Katharine Ham, Marc Caputo, Ben Dreyfuss, Greg Lukianoff, David A. Graham, Josh Barro, Eliana Johnson, Jamie Kirchick, Megan McArdle, Nick Gillespie, and Ruy Teixeira!
If these two hours aren’t enough for you, feel free to relive the evening in all its audiovisual glory over on The Fifth Column’s YouTube channel.
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