Donald Trump is Gay (Episode #580)

-Fairfield, CT. Nov 12th. Get tickets while you can
-We will have an Election Night livestream. Booze, guests, and probable disaster
-Our mystery guest didn’t couldn’t make it today. We won’t name names, but we’ll give you some subtle clues.
-Steve Witkoff discovered Vladimir Putin’s humanitarian side.
-Trump has some thoughts about Zelenskyy. andPutin gets a pass.
-Americans ranked their favorite countries. Where does Russia rank?
-A very stiff competition for the Senate’s biggest idiot and the “Not One Inch” myth
-the dumbest man in the Senate meets the dumbest man in media
-Donald Trump and his love of men
-Midterm Madness
-Vivek vs. Amy Acton, and the attack ad from hell.
-The tone and tenor of American politics is somehow worse than ever
-Alina Habba, Ric Grenell, and the alleged $50 million pardon racket.
-JD Vance answered a question about corruption. Ten thousand weasels applauded.
Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.
JOIN US: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html
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