Donald Trump is Gay (Episode #580)

-Fairfield, CT. Nov 12th. Get tickets while you can

-We will have an Election Night livestream. Booze, guests, and probable disaster

-Our mystery guest didn’t couldn’t make it today. We won’t name names, but we’ll give you some subtle clues.

-Steve Witkoff discovered Vladimir Putin’s humanitarian side.

-Trump has some thoughts about Zelenskyy. andPutin gets a pass.

-Americans ranked their favorite countries. Where does Russia rank?

-A very stiff competition for the Senate’s biggest idiot and the “Not One Inch” myth

-the dumbest man in the Senate meets the dumbest man in media

-Donald Trump and his love of men

-Midterm Madness

-Vivek vs. Amy Acton, and the attack ad from hell.

-The tone and tenor of American politics is somehow worse than ever

-Alina Habba, Ric Grenell, and the alleged $50 million pardon racket.

-JD Vance answered a question about corruption. Ten thousand weasels applauded.

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

JOIN US: https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/2026-27-season-calendar/lectures/the-fifth-column-podcast.html

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