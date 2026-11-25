In a Thanksgiving special of sorts, Matt Welch sits down with Emma Pettit who has done a three part series called Street Fight on the ever vexing problem of homelessness in this country and the eternally recurring aspects to it.



•Louie C.K on NYC’s homeless

•How we all just get used to it

•Spencer Pratt’s one good point

•A surprisingly good policy idea from a big city mayor… can you guess who?

•The homeless industrial complex



•True Housing First has never been tried

•Willowbrook, lobotomies, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest



•Joyce Brown v. Ed Koch



•the biggest loss of liberty that we have in this country

•Criminalizing sleep



•Echo Park becomes an open-air shelter

•Hey, so we just cleaned up 400,000 needles

•Going to need a bigger net



•Return of the shelter





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