I sincerely appreciate that many of you wonderful people are #NeverFlyCoach, but if I’m being honest, even before this weekend’s aviation clusterfubar I have long been trending hard toward #NeverFlyAirplanes, period, unless I really really have to. Just too damned many people, including the unfriendly and the incompetent, between me and my destination.

Which brings us to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Never forget!

* As ever on all things air traffic control, you’ll want to bone up not on the history of reality TV, but on the work of a man who might know more about the subject than anyone alive, Reason Foundation Transportation Policy Director (and former Reason editor in chief) Robert Poole:

[W]hile the United States retains the world’s largest air traffic control system, it also remains an outlier as: · The only developed country that is not charging airspace users for air traffic control services; · One of the few that still has not separated safety regulation from air traffic control service provision; and, · A major nation whose air traffic control provider still has difficulty developing and implementing new technology and procedures in a timely and cost-effective manner. […] [T]he world of air traffic control has changed markedly in the decades since the corporatization of Airways New Zealand in 1987. The United States is the last major country that stands apart from this reform.

That piece was from 2023. Here’s one from today, by Poole’s colleague Marc Scribner, in the Wall Street Journal: “Tech Isn’t the FAA’s Biggest Problem: We need to spin off air traffic control. A self-regulating agency will never be modern and safe.”

* Speaking of Reason EICs…. This pic was taken at the Foundational for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) gala two Fridays ago. If you haven’t listened to our live show at FIRE’s inaugural Soapbox conference, in which we talked to art historian Erika López Prater about her being fired from Hamline University for showing historical art depicting the prophet Muhammad, you can watch the video (including the forbidden images!) right here:

* Same conference, different speakers: Here Nick Gillespie (veteran of Special Dispatch #72, #379, Members Only #251, #551 & #582) talked with Matt Taibbi (#226, #348) about political bias, President Donald Trump’s lousy free-speech record, and the specter of government censorship.

* Taibbi penned a thought-provoking essay about the conference. Here’s what stuck with me:

Supporters of civil liberties are becoming a subculture. We’re aging out of the era when Americans reflexively understood why free speech is important. […] [T]here’s little time for extolling the benefits of free speech culture, which is about far more than the right to say unpleasant things. It’s a way of life. Being free once made us feel richer, even if we weren’t. Other sixties liberation movements became institutionalized elements of American life, but the ethos of On the Road, Easy Rider, and “Me and Bobby McGee,” about finding joy in charting your own life journey, has all but vanished. My old magazine Rolling Stone, gobbled by the Penske corporation, has drifted far from the “when you ain’t got nothing, you got nothing to lose” spirit of Bob Dylan’s song. There are a few cool YouTube parallels to films like Vanishing Point, about the thrill of jumping in a fast car and just driving like a bat out of hell […] Freethinkers tend to live more on the wonder side. When they get together, as [FIRE Legal Director Will] Creeley noted last night by way of a John Locke quote, they do so to “commiserate our mutual ignorance.” America was specifically designed to be a place where every person is free to make his or her own accommodation with the uncertainties of existence. This isn’t a religious concept. Henry David Thoreau wasn’t Bible-thumping when he wrote in Walking: Live free, child of the mist—and with respect to knowledge we are all children of the mist. Thoreau was happy with a hut and a lake, Chuck Berry just needed a guitar, and all Barry Newman wanted was a bag of speed and a Challenger. Life has more possibilities now, not fewer, Why are people determined to be miserable?

Reminds me of Steve Martin’s Non-conformist Oath:

* Moynihan on his Report this week nabbed the great Marilu Henner, “for a wildly candid conversation about sex, Hollywood, and her extraordinary ability to remember every day of her life. She explains why Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon got it all wrong, recalls the chaos of Tony Clifton on the Taxi set, and introduces Michael to the Pussy/Penis Factor -- her considerably more inclusive alternative to ‘big dick energy.’ Along the way, they revisit her romances with John Travolta and several Taxi costars, the peculiar sexual politics of 1970s Hollywood, her new politically charged play, and the one man who may have gotten away … Larry David.”

* Was great to see so many of you at the Fairfield show Thursday! We talked to some swell kids about journalism, got wined & dined by a very sweet (and Fif’-friendly!) university leadership. Stellar afternoon/evening all around, even with the Nor’easter scrambling everyone’s logistics. Can’t say when the next live show will be; can say that they are really fun to do. Those of you who missed it in favor of the Unofficial Meetup in Texas, well … at least you look pretty cute!

* Feels like a thousand years ago, but the Reason Roundtable this past week talked about a subject that also came up on #583 w/ Michael Powell: the eventually futile effort to impeach clownish Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

* Former congressman and forever expert at diplomacy Peter Meijer, who did a piss-poor job getting to our studio for the Election Night livestream, managed to show up for an episode of Chosen People Problems:

* This Week in Fif’ History: On Nov. 15, 2017, former Daily Caller opinion editor Rob Mariani had a genius idea: Why not imply, on a Moynihan-co-hosted podcast, that our resident Masshole might be a closet homosexualist? This did not go well for Rob Mariani. Fear not! Our young conservative is still out there, running dating apps and hunting down “dinergoths.”

* Comment of the Week comes from Iris:

The Park Slope Co-Op BDS segment from “The Daily Show” holds up! (Mentioned by Moynihan about 10 min into the episode.) Archive.org has cobbled it together: https://archive.org/details/COM_20120328_060000_The_Daily_Show_With_Jon_Stewart/start/780/end/840

Sendoff. You absolutely know the voice of Richard Sterban, who died this week at the age of 83: He’s the guy from the Oak Ridge Boys who did the “ah-oom-papa-oom-papa-mow-mow” bit on “Elvira.” Born and raised in New Jersey, started a gospel quartet in Philly, then landed a primo gig singing backup behind Elvis everlovin’ Presley, before a struggling gospel/country act called, looking to replace their bass vocalist. The rest is etc. “Offstage,” the band’s website reports, “he was a sharp dresser, a lifelong baseball fan and longtime part owner of Nashville’s minor league team.” Did they ever let the bass anchor come out front and sing lead? Not really, except for this Righteous Brothers cover, which charted quite well: