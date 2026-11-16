The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Jasper's avatar
Daniel Jasper
11h

Heckuva job, Walsh!

One of your best Firehoses, Matt. Really touching tribute to Mr. Richard Sterban at the end. Not familiar with that song—have to lookup the OG—though this version is pretty sweet.

Reply
Share
Ryan L's avatar
Ryan L
1h

I love you Matt, but for the love of God get a suit that fits!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.