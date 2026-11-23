‘Round these parts we’re not overly keen on joining social-media political slapfights that are already NINE DAYS OLD with little sign of slowing down. But such was the comprehensiveness of the beatdown that Andrew Sullivan administered Friday to Bill Kristol regarding the Jonah Goldberg vs. Sarah Longwell/Bulwark vs. Dispatch spat, that it may be time to add a few last words.

Sully, a Fif’ participant in #139 (gay marriage), #200 (tide pools) & #449 (so very stoned), lays out the sometimes-eyewitness case, stretching all the way back to 1991, that Kristol is, was, and will always be a political operative, with the brute us vs. them two-party positioning that that necessitates, rather than someone with anything like consistent or coherent (let alone admirable) ideological beliefs.

This excerpt is a bit long, but worth it:

Just three months before Longwell married her wife, [Kristol] vented fury at rising support for marriage equality on the right: Has the Republican establishment ever looked more like a herd of, you know, totally conformist, and pathetically running-to-catch-up-with-the-trends minds? They don’t even have minds, maybe, but just political beings trying to … join this [gay marriage] parade ... There’s something pathetic about it, and I find it really distasteful. This was not a one-off. His magazine, The Weekly Standard, even argued for the return of sodomy laws to push back against gay marriage. As part of a broader campaign to delegitimize gay rights, he organized a conference at Georgetown dedicated to bringing back reparative therapy to cure homosexuals. I was there. Under that cover of that conference, he published some truly vile things about gays but stayed relatively quiet himself. Again, it’s unclear what his motive was, apart from: “I think we can use the gay-marriage issue against the Democrats in the election next year.” […] He wasn’t just a neoconservative; he was a believer in Cheney-style executive supremacy, with the Congress irrelevant in war-making. He wasn’t just anti-abortion, but a believer that “challenging the judicially imposed regime of abortion-on-demand is key to a conservative reformation in politics, in morals, and in beliefs.” Ending Roe was his supreme and urgent goal, back when it seemed impossible. […] But what happens if you have no party left to gain power with? The answer was simple, if a little tough to pull off credibly: become a Democrat! And so he has. And the contrasts with his previous policy positions are quite staggering. I mean: How do you go from believing a national ban on abortion is the central cause for conservatism to this at the end of the 2024: Let the mansplaining political commentators wring their hands. Reproductive freedom is a crucial issue, and a winning one, and the Harris campaign would be foolish not to make it a closing one in these last couple of days. He went from declaring the overturning of Roe the sine qua non of a conservative future to urging a Democrat to use the end of Roe to gin up support. He went from dismissing the need to get Congressional support for the Iraq War to this about the war in Iran in 2026: “our elected officials have an obligation not to sit by while a wannabe King plunges us deeper into an unwise and unconstitutional war.” How do you go from “free markets” to endorsing a “New New Deal”? From a Likud-supporting neocon constantly on the alert for antisemitism to endorsing Zohran Mamdani? How do you go from constitutionalism to supporting the idea of packing the court for the left: “Let’s be ruthless.” How do you go from curing gays to supporting trans activists? How do you go from being Gary Bauer’s bestest friend to yucking it up with Joy Reid on a regular basis?

I used to write about Bill Kristol a lot more back when his political machinations were more potentially consequential—like in 2015, when he was still attempting to police the GOP’s big tent against incursions from the libertarian-leaning Republican senator from Kentucky: “Rand Paul has now decided he wants to be a liberal Democrat.” The initial #NeverTrump wilderness years were a festival of mockable hello-fellow-third-partiers flailing, such as Kristol’s presidential schemata for David French, Evan McMullin, and Larry Hogan.

Through all the interminable plotting there were only two enduring ideological commitments: to big-government conservatism writ large, and especially toward eternally promiscuous, finish-the-job military interventionism, in Iraq (1998, 2002, 2003, 2014), Libya, Syria, and Iran, just to focus on the Middle East. He was forever on the hunt for talented politicians with foreign-policy blank slates (Hogan, Tom Cotton, Sarah Palin), hoping to trade his kingmaking pull for a behind-the-scenes job as war ventriloquist.

Of all the neck-snapping Trump-era flip-flops Sullivan catalogues above, Kristol’s hawkishness was the very last to yield. “You’ve got to go to war with the president you have,” he told the New York Times as recently as June 2025. “If you really think that Iran can’t have nuclear weapons, we have a chance to try to finish the job.” The dam finally broke hours before the war started this February, expressed in arguments that could have been applicable to any number of interventions Kristol egged on: “Trump hasn’t gone to Congress for authorization to attack Iran. He hasn’t explained the necessity or urgency of preemptive action by us. I’d very much like to see regime change in Iran, but Trump hasn’t explained how we intend to help achieve that goal.”

Am I mollified that, after three decades, Bill Kristol is maybe-kinda-sorta coming around to my position on an issue of consequence? I don’t know how to say this without sounding like a jerk, but … I just don’t have any respect for what political operatives think. The extent to which I care about their latest bullshit is in direct proportion to their influence on power, which in Kristol’s case is spiraling all the way down toward Welch territory. Those who find themselves “dreaming of … all the big state governorships” to go Democrat, because of a revulsion that was initially based on a Republican president’s departure from conservatism, have lost more than one plot.

Let’s recall what launched this whole kerf(l)uffle in the first place: Sarah Longwell, on stage at the post-election What’s Next conference hosted by a group called Majority Democrats, saying “You may know us, we’re the Never Trumpers. At least we were ten years ago. Now we’re just kind of libs just like the rest of you.” It’s not better on video:

Imagine Michael Moynihan—who, like me, was pleased to see Trump get clobbered in the midterms—mouthing those words to an audience full of professional Democrats. It would not compute, unless it was in the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, and included the suffix “To be pooped on.” Political operatives and tribalists are forever gravitating toward the “we,” for reasons of strategy and belonging and self-aggrandizement. As in, “When we left the GOP and partnered with the left to defeat MAGA, our views didn’t change, but our priorities did.” The view from the sidelines may have its drawbacks, but haughty self-delusion isn’t generally one of them.

A final cranky note on why I enjoyed the above illustration in particular. Do you know what’s more fun than talking about political slapfights on social media? Literally everything else. Needlepoint, scrubbing the floors, watching cricket on TV. God damn this podcast if we ever start nattering on about the deep import of our political micro-tribe, whatever its solipsistic nomenclature. So: No more #NeverTrumpers, no more anti-anti-Trumpers, no more Crunchy Cons, South Park Conservatives, Deadwood Democrats (whoops!), Liberaltarians, Dirtbag Leftists, National Greatness Conservatives, Champagne Socialists, Podcast Bros, or (ugh) Intellectual Dark Web. There is no “I” in “we,” man.

* Look who’s guesting on the New York Times Opinion podcast slot vacated by Ross “Superspreader” Douthat!

* Meanwhile, on the podcast that many thousands of you pay for, we were delighted if often confused by hosting in Members Only #355 CNN’s maniacal old young man of a number-cruncher, the one and only Harry Enten. Here’s a clip for you freebooters:

On that episode, we played one minute of a clip in which Comedy Central’s camera-mugging sourpuss Jon Stewart accused our Harry of having too much fun. Here’s that whole clip. And—blasto from El Pasto!—here’s baby Moynihan doing a report for toddler Reason TV about the Jon Stewart/Stephen Colbert Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear:

* Speaking of ‘Ol Hollywood, this past week he was speaking to Old Hollywood, in the form of notorious writer/director Paul Schraeder. From MM’s write-up:

His latest film, The Basics of Philosophy, was rejected by at least one actor (Jake Gyllenhaal) and multiple film festivals because, Schrader says, its main character is a pedophile who is rendered with complexity and without the predictable moral opprobrium. Schrader and I discussed his new film and the minor controversy of its subject matter; the major controversy of his embrace of AI; the #MeToo claims of his former assistant; his underrated 1988 dramatization of the Patty Hearst kidnapping, written by Elia Kazan’s son Nicholas; his weird and wonderful movie about Hogan’s Heroes star Bob Crane, the creepy, porn-addicted B-actor who was (probably) murdered by his best friend; and a baffling, mildly embarrassing video for the Bob Dylan song “Tight Connection to My Heart.”

* This week’s regular-epi guest Hamish McKenzie, co-founder and COO of Substack, has Fifthed before, back in 2022. I also interviewed him earlier that year for Reason, including (per prompt by Naked Prose) this section on why Mr. Free Speechy don’t want no porno:

You still have guidelines that you presumably enforce. Have you ever taken a creator and said, “You’ve consistently violated our guidelines against promoting illegal activity”? What’s the amount of hands-on moderation that you’ve done? We do have content guidelines that protect us and protect the platform at the extremes. You can’t threaten to kill people or encourage others to go out and kill people. You can’t do porn either, actually. If you’re looking for Substack to be the total hands-off purists, we’re going to disappoint you on the porn question. We stick closely to those narrowly defined things in the content guidelines, and it’s not a culture that we want to let seep beyond those. Why no porn? Why do you hate freedom? If Substack was a place for porn, then very quickly it could become known as just the place for porn. That’s not the kind of ecosystem we’re trying to build. We’re trying to build something more focused on discourse than whatever porn achieves.

* Who wants some clips from our recent live shows? I do! First up, art historian Erika López Prater, from M.O. #353.5 taped at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s Soapbox conference, talks about being fired from Hamline University for showing historical art depicting the prophet Muhammad:

Next, from our Fairfield University show (M.O. #354), Yemisi Egbewole breaks down the post-midterms Dem-on-Dem wars:

* Over at Kmele’s first sidepiece, the Tanglers take on all the software-failure coincidences:

* Hey look, Democratic Congressman Mike Levin from California (north San Diego/south Orange County) is citing my Trump-corruption work:

* This Date in Fif’ History: On Nov. 22, 2018 we aired one of our most beloved episodes,