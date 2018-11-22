121 “On Anti-Racism w/ Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Coleman Hughes, Thomas Chatterton Williams”

Kmele facilitates a wide-ranging conversation on race, racism, and anti-racism. With: Glenn Loury - Professor of the social sciences and economics at Brown University - Host, The Glenn Show @ bloggingheads.tv Thomas Chatterton Williams- Author, "Losing My Cool"- Contributing writer @ New York Times Magazine. - National Fellow at New America, where he’s completing a new book project about ‘being the black father of white-looking children in Paris’. John McWhorter - Professor of Linguistics, Philosophy, and Music at Columbia- Host, Slate’s "Lexicon Valley" Podcast- Writes for the Atlantic
Coleman Hughes- Undergraduate Philosophy major at Columbia University, and a columnist at Quillette
Recorded:11/17/2018Published: 11/22/2018
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