The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Is Apple Still Apple? #550 (w/ David Pogue)

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent and a New York Times bestselling author David Pogue joins the lads to talk Apple, China, AI panic, and whether the company still knows how to invent the future.
The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Mar 26, 2026

Kmele loves Apple products…maybe a little too much. But what a perfect guest to talk all things related to this monster company and how it’s shaped American culture and the globe as a whole.

-The Newton saved Apple

-What Kmele does with Apple products in the shower

-The underdog with taste

-Why Matt Welch hates Macs

-On getting access to Apple

-Project Titan and the $10 billion heartbreak

-Apple as a medical device company

-Still a Steve Jobs disciple of focus

-Apple made China and China made Apple

-Where there is no will, there’s a way

-New locations for Apple manufacturing

-On the fantasy of bringing it back to the US

-Apple Intelligence, deepfakes, and doing AI the “right” way

-All it takes is a Congressperson having sex with a sheep

-Anthropic, cheating, and the possible jobs apocalypse

-The long runway

Read Apple: The First 50 Years by David Pogue (Bookshop | Amazon)

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

After 10 years, we’ve finally found a sponsor we actually like. Ground News pulls coverage of the same story into one place so you can compare headlines across sources and see how framing changes depending on the outlet.

Subscribe for 40% off our Vantage plan using our unique link https://groundnews.com/fifth

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