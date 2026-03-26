Is Apple Still Apple? #550 (w/ David Pogue)

Kmele loves Apple products…maybe a little too much. But what a perfect guest to talk all things related to this monster company and how it’s shaped American culture and the globe as a whole.

-The Newton saved Apple

-What Kmele does with Apple products in the shower

-The underdog with taste

-Why Matt Welch hates Macs

-On getting access to Apple

-Project Titan and the $10 billion heartbreak

-Apple as a medical device company

-Still a Steve Jobs disciple of focus

-Apple made China and China made Apple

-Where there is no will, there’s a way

-New locations for Apple manufacturing

-On the fantasy of bringing it back to the US

-Apple Intelligence, deepfakes, and doing AI the “right” way

-All it takes is a Congressperson having sex with a sheep

-Anthropic, cheating, and the possible jobs apocalypse

-The long runway

Read Apple: The First 50 Years by David Pogue (Bookshop | Amazon)

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