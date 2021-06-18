The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Special Dispatch #72 - Live and Liquored: TFC in Miami (Vol II)
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Special Dispatch #72 - Live and Liquored: TFC in Miami (Vol II)

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The Fifth Column
Jun 18, 2021
∙ Paid

After warming up Miami with the legendary Dave Barry, the lads return to the stage alongside the legendary Nick Gillespie. The crowd is drunk. Matt's got a pimp roll. Moynihan is still hungover. Kmele wants to invade China. Nick gives a perfect précis of the John Travolta movie "Perfect." And at some point--and we still can't figure out why--former Red …

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