Special Dispatch #72 - Live and Liquored: TFC in Miami (Vol II)

After warming up Miami with the legendary Dave Barry, the lads return to the stage alongside the legendary Nick Gillespie. The crowd is drunk. Matt's got a pimp roll. Moynihan is still hungover. Kmele wants to invade China. Nick gives a perfect précis of the John Travolta movie "Perfect." And at some point--and we still can't figure out why--former Red …
The Fifth Column
Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.Your weekly rhetorical assault on the on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves. Kmele Foster (Freethink), Michael Moynihan (Vice), and Matt Welch (Reason) talk and laugh and drink their way to at least quasi-sanity in a world gone mad, often with the aid of clean and articulate guests. Weekly Members Only subscription edition often comes with listener mail and professional-quality (if inappropriate) singing. Analysis. Commentary. Sedition.
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