When Everyone Stops Pretending w/ Steven Pinker (Episode #557)

- Steven Pinker on why “common knowledge” is much stranger than it sounds

-The social machinery behind weddings, money, and power

-How a norm starts to die once someone breaks it and gets rewarded

-Trump as the great destroyer of polite restraints

-The institutions that lost the authority to enforce trust

-How new taboos appear without anyone admitting who created them

-The spiral of silence reaches Harvard

-Pinker tries to fix academic freedom from inside the building

-The Trump administration turns a real university problem into a power grab

-Why dictatorships keep lying after everyone knows the truth

-The subversive power of a blank protest sign

-Ceaușescu discovered that crowds are not always props

-The right decides cancel culture is useful after all

-Pinker revisits the case for progress, with several ugly caveats

-Why stories can change moral imagination

-Postmodernism gets a second life in Trumpworld

-Silicon Valley goes looking for kings

-Harvard’s antisemitism debate gets very uncomfortable

-The blank slate takes another beating

-The Monty Hall problem breaks the room

Read When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows… by Steven Pinker

(Bookshop | Amazon)

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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