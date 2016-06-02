The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
010 w/ Thaddeus Russell "The Strip Tease Convention, #MehTrump and Russell v Moynihan” - The Fifth Column
0:00
-1:06:23

010 w/ Thaddeus Russell "The Strip Tease Convention, #MehTrump and Russell v Moynihan” - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jun 02, 2016

Will Johnson & Weld make it to the presidential debate stage? Just who is this French fellow -- is he really running for POTUS and why's he omitting all the best bits from his Game of Thrones write-ups?

Is there any city more remarkable then Orlando, Florida? Yes.

Plus: "It's not dodging when Bernie does it!" and "Russel vs Moynihan: This time it's personal".

Foster, Welch and Moynihan discuss... Thaddeus Russell (http://www.thaddeusrussell.com) drops by.


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture