010 w/ Thaddeus Russell "The Strip Tease Convention, #MehTrump and Russell v Moynihan” - The Fifth Column

Will Johnson & Weld make it to the presidential debate stage? Just who is this French fellow -- is he really running for POTUS and why's he omitting all the best bits from his Game of Thrones write-ups?

Is there any city more remarkable then Orlando, Florida? Yes.

Plus: "It's not dodging when Bernie does it!" and "Russel vs Moynihan: This time it's personal".

Foster, Welch and Moynihan discuss... Thaddeus Russell (http://www.thaddeusrussell.com) drops by.





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