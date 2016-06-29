014 w/ Virgina Postrel "Brexit, Benghazi, The BET Awards" - The Fifth Column

What does your dimwitted brother-in-law actually know about Brexit? What actual difference does this Benghazi report make? And finally, will the well monied and influential attendees of the Black Entertainment Television Awards ever overcome their hateful adversaries and obtain actual freedom? Those do sound like very long odds. Producer's Note: The episode is brought to you by the letter 'B' and the word 'Actual'.Foster, Welch and Moynahan discuss... and the glamours Virgina Postrel drops by.



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.