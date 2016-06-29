The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
014 w/ Virgina Postrel "Brexit, Benghazi, The BET Awards" - The Fifth Column
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014 w/ Virgina Postrel "Brexit, Benghazi, The BET Awards" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jun 29, 2016

What does your dimwitted brother-in-law actually know about Brexit? What actual difference does this Benghazi report make? And finally, will the well monied and influential attendees of the Black Entertainment Television Awards ever overcome their hateful adversaries and obtain actual freedom? Those do sound like very long odds. Producer's Note: The episode is brought to you by the letter 'B' and the word 'Actual'.Foster, Welch and Moynahan discuss... and the glamours Virgina Postrel drops by.

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