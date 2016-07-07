015 "Trump’s Star, Hillary’s Email, Jonah Lehrer’s Comeback" - The Fifth Column

What is Kmele hiding in Greece? Why is Donald Trump taking advantage of Hillary Clinton’s email lawbreaking by doubling down on the Star of David? And what on earth is the man who contributed to the downfall of pop-science journo-fabulist Jonah Lehrer doing giving the guy a second chance? Also: Chilcot Report, Tony Blair, Iraq regrets, over-classification, and just how many drinks constitutes “a couple” over at Vice News.Foster, Welch and Moynahan discuss...
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