The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
016 "Rumors of Race Wars and POTUS's Solipsistic Eulogy" - The Fifth Column
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016 "Rumors of Race Wars and POTUS's Solipsistic Eulogy" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jul 13, 2016

A trifecta of highly charged police involved shootings dominate the headlines; what are the odds that resulting media coverage and political rhetoric are substantive, fact-based and solutions oriented? And what is President Obama going on about? Plus: Which member of the triumvirate was roughed up for backtalking the cops? Will Barbra Boxer accept Welch's VERY indecent proposal?And, perhaps most importantly, when is carrying around a bottle of wine in a Ziplock bag filled with ice not dignified and respectable? Probably when you refuse to share.

Foster, Welch and Moynihan discuss...

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