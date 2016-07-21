The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
017 "A Very Trump Convention, Ted Cruz Jujitsu" - The Fifth Column
0:00
-54:31

017 "A Very Trump Convention, Ted Cruz Jujitsu" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jul 21, 2016

Welch and Moynihan from the Floor of the RNC Convention... What could possibly go wrong?

No more description. You listen, you find out!

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture