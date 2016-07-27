The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
018 "The DNC Takes Philly , Ted Cruz's Dad Takes Grassy Knoll" - The Fifth Column (Updated)
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018 "The DNC Takes Philly , Ted Cruz's Dad Takes Grassy Knoll" - The Fifth Column (Updated)

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jul 27, 2016

The Fifth Column's presidential convention coverage continues. Matt Welch phones in from the convention floor in Philadelphia, Moynihan convalesces in New York after a harrowing Republican convention and Foster dabs his brow compassionately with a damp cold cloth.

On The Agenda This Week:

The DNC has developed it's own 'damn email' problem; somehow it involves Russians and a pair of geriatric US presidential candidates.

Trump and Sander's convention speeches are analyzed for an all together different sort of plagiarism; painting by numbers.

Black Lives Matter Moms (pronounced "blim') take center stage at the DNC and thoughts on Europe's worsening terrorism problems. (Updated)

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