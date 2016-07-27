018 "The DNC Takes Philly , Ted Cruz's Dad Takes Grassy Knoll" - The Fifth Column (Updated)

The Fifth Column's presidential convention coverage continues. Matt Welch phones in from the convention floor in Philadelphia, Moynihan convalesces in New York after a harrowing Republican convention and Foster dabs his brow compassionately with a damp cold cloth.

On The Agenda This Week:

The DNC has developed it's own 'damn email' problem; somehow it involves Russians and a pair of geriatric US presidential candidates.

Trump and Sander's convention speeches are analyzed for an all together different sort of plagiarism; painting by numbers.

Black Lives Matter Moms (pronounced "blim') take center stage at the DNC and thoughts on Europe's worsening terrorism problems. (Updated)



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