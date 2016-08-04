019 "How to Survive a Nuclear Holocaust, Welch-splaining Nato, Kmele's BLM Dust Up " - The Fifth Column

The Conventions are over, Welch, Moynihan and Foster are back in Gotham and it feels like Autumn in August.
Still, Trump related anxieties have managed to reach new levels of 'OH-MY-GOD'; will his ascension to the presidency result in a nuclear conflict, the dismemberment of NATO, Armageddon, or garden variety disappointment & dishonesty? What's so great about NATO? And what's this about a contingent of Black Lives Matter protestors moving into the park adjacent to Kmele's apartment?
Welch, Moynihan and Foster discuss...
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