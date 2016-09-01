023 w/ Andrew Kirell "Trump's Mexican Day trip, Hillary's Alt-Right Syndrome" - The Fifth Column

Colin Kaepernick rides the pine (which makes sense on many levels). Donald Trump visits Mexico. Hillary Clinton squares off with the AltRight. A few things remain unclear: Will our heroes ever get around to the oft promised discussion of 'private prisons'? Will Welch learn to properly operate the clock in the studio? Will Mexico pay for the wall? Will Moynihan finally learn how to 'Dab'?

Andrew Kirell of the Daily Beast sits in for the hour.

"What a Time to Be Alive" is an above average album, "Views" was disappointing. If you've got a problem with the cover art on Young Thug's latest project, keep it to yourself.



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