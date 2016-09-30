The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
026 "Kmele's STILL an Uncle Tom, and Yet Another Aleppo Moment" - The Fifth Column
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026 "Kmele's STILL an Uncle Tom, and Yet Another Aleppo Moment" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Sep 30, 2016

Near the tail end of the recording, Moynihan pronounced this the best show we've ever done..." Perhaps so.

What we can say for sure about this weeks installment of The Fifth: 1) We lost track of time, 2) Much wine was poured & consumed, and 3) Gary Johnson is at least as handsome as Han Solo. We recap the Week in Presidental Campaign 'Stuff' (from the first presidential debate, to Gary Johnson's latest 'Aleppo Moment'. Kmele recounts his recent appearance on the Brilliant Idiots podcast and the subsequent fallout. Other things of interest also occur, but we won't spoil it for you.

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