The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
027 w/ Gary Johnson “Presidential Long Shots, VP Debates," - The Fifth Column
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027 w/ Gary Johnson “Presidential Long Shots, VP Debates," - The Fifth Column

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The Fifth Column
Oct 06, 2016

2016 Libertarian Party Presidential Hopeful Gary Johnson Swings By.

We talk Vice Presidential Debates, Aleppo, Foreign Policy, BLM and the Era of Fake News Narratives.

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