The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
031 "Weld Says What?, Trump Not At Fault For KKK Support, and Kmele Calls In From Easter Island" - The Fifth Column
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031 "Weld Says What?, Trump Not At Fault For KKK Support, and Kmele Calls In From Easter Island" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Nov 03, 2016

This week, Hollywood Mike Moynihan deigns to rejoin the Troika of Truth in our last podcast before Election 2016 is dumped on our heads like a sack of dead rats. Kmele heroically calls in from “Easter Island” (a massage bar on the Upper West Side?) to let everyone know that he STILL thinks that maybe Donald Trump hasn’t been playing footsie with David Duke all along. For longer than Bill Weld probably deserves, we discuss the oddness of the Libertarian vice presidential nominee “vouching for Mrs. Clinton” on The Rachel Maddow Show. And Moynihan finds an idiot who wrote some garbage about Amy Schumer.

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