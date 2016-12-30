The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
039 "Tragedy in Berlin, About That New Cold-ish War, Obama's Failures and Successes" - The Fifth Column
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039 "Tragedy in Berlin, About That New Cold-ish War, Obama's Failures and Successes" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Dec 30, 2016

In the final dispatch of 2016, THE COLUMNISTS examine the recent terror attacks in Berlin -- parsing predictable responses, likely fallout, and beyond.

And as the Obama Presidency draws to a close, an increasingly 'complicated' (if not entirely frosty... but perhaps 'cold-ish') relationship with Vladimir Putin (or is it 'some 400lb guy sitting around in his mom's basement') are hogging the spotlight and throwin' shade on POTUS's legacy.

And about this legacy business... they kick that around too. Good, bad, above average... Welch, Moynihan and Foster discuss. See you in 2017.


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