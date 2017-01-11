The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
041 "Unsubstantiated, Unverifiable, and Indisputably Entertaining" - The Fifth Column
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041 "Unsubstantiated, Unverifiable, and Indisputably Entertaining" - The Fifth Column

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The Fifth Column
Jan 11, 2017

After a day of confirmation hearings and protesters in pink t-shirts, amid growing uncertainty about the future of Obama Care, and just ahead of President Obama's Farewell Address in Chicago; a dossier filled with potentially explosive and definitively explicit allegations about the incoming President-Elect explodes onto the scene. Is it accurate? Where did it come from? Has Trump been compromised? Wait -- did someone say "golden shower"? WOULD YOU PLEASE SHUT UP -- WE'RE STILL TRYING TO READ THE DAMN THING!

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