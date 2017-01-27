The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
043 "Trump Stallone: POTUS, True Believer, First of His Name" - The Fifth Column
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043 "Trump Stallone: POTUS, True Believer, First of His Name" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jan 27, 2017

A week under our belts and we're still reeling...

A deluge of executive activity, constitutional controversies, 'emoluments'(?!), lawsuits, like -- a lot of lawsuits, sex tapes (well, not yet, but you wouldn't really be surprised by that, would you?), media panics, entirely legitimate media outrage, a twitter beef with geopolitical consequences, more media panics, more very legitimate outrage, a $40-billion-30-foot-high wall, a future entirely devoid of guacamole... and, there's more, but you get the idea... Seriously, it's only been a week!

...time is a flat circle.


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