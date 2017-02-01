044 w/ Kevin Williamson "Fear, Loathing and that Muslim Ban" OR "Dangerous Ideas -- Courteously Discussed" - The Fifth Column

Is it a Muslim Ban? Should America just 'bar the damn door'? Is it racism? Or is it perhaps just more 'what-about-ism'? What is the connection between Trump's Immigration policy and the location of his many real estate holdings? There are perhaps good answers to these questions, I can't promise you'll find them here... but given the other sources you've probably already consulted, you could do so much worse.
Kevin Williamson of National Review sits in.
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