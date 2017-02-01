The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
044 w/ Kevin Williamson "Fear, Loathing and that Muslim Ban" OR "Dangerous Ideas -- Courteously Discussed" - The Fifth Column
0:00
-1:20:45

044 w/ Kevin Williamson "Fear, Loathing and that Muslim Ban" OR "Dangerous Ideas -- Courteously Discussed" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Feb 01, 2017

Is it a Muslim Ban? Should America just 'bar the damn door'? Is it racism? Or is it perhaps just more 'what-about-ism'? What is the connection between Trump's Immigration policy and the location of his many real estate holdings? There are perhaps good answers to these questions, I can't promise you'll find them here... but given the other sources you've probably already consulted, you could do so much worse.

Kevin Williamson of National Review sits in.


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture