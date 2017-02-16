The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
046 "Flynn Gets Fired, Incompetent Totalitarians, He Totally Called It" - The Fifth Column
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046 "Flynn Gets Fired, Incompetent Totalitarians, He Totally Called It" - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Feb 16, 2017

The cascade of failures, missteps, scandal and controversy otherwise known as the Trump Administration has stammered into its fourth week of governance*. Michael Flynn -- Former National Security Adviser.... the man Previously responsible for reading, condensing and perhaps remixing POTUS's top-secret security briefings, has been kinda-sorta-shitcanned. There was high drama, people shouted and Kellyanne Conway, and there could* be huge* national security ramifications too. But there's something so much more important than all of that...

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