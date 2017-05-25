The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
058 “Mayhem in Manchester, Deals with Devils, and Collusion Most Foul” - The Fifth Column
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058 “Mayhem in Manchester, Deals with Devils, and Collusion Most Foul” - The Fifth Column

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
May 25, 2017

"If they're buying off this president, they're really not getting their money's worth." - Michael Moynihan

Do terrorists hate us for our freedom? Are the Saudis just "guided by the beauty of our weapons"? Will Welch start drinking before 11 am? The answers may surprise you. All this and more on a new Fifth Column.

Plus: Commemorative drug paraphernalia. The Moynihans convert to Judaism (but just for the holidays). And The Fifth Column is *probably* expanding to SiriusXM!


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