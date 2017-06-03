The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
059 “Pulling Out, Back Channeling, Graffitied Epithets”
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059 “Pulling Out, Back Channeling, Graffitied Epithets”

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jun 03, 2017

- Pulling out of the Pairs Climate Deal

- Roiling the EU

- Surveying the Russian investigation

- Lamenting w/ LeBron (and not about that horrific game one)

(Recorded 6/1/2017)


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