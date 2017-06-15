The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
061 "Tragedy in Alexandria, Interrogating Alex Jones, Maligning Jeff Sessions"
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061 "Tragedy in Alexandria, Interrogating Alex Jones, Maligning Jeff Sessions"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jun 15, 2017

With high profile congressional inquests into shadowy conspiracies, media panics, and boring White House events turning into embarrassing fodder for late night comedians — the stage was set for an almost banal week in Washington DC — but a brazen attack on Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia, changed all that. While most members of Congress quickly rallied around their colleagues, plenty of citizens and a good number of media types were soon leveraging the tragedy to support their own philosophical convictions.

Plus: The necessity of confronting awful people and ideas in public, and a brief glance at Jeff Sessions' congressional testimony.


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