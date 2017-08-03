067 w/ Alyona Minkovski “Get Me THE MOOCH, The Story of Lyndon Jumbo Johnson"

[“And We Back." -Chance the Rapper]
- Moynihan is MIA
- Welch is trapped in a room with no AC, 75 dead flies, and a busted shoulder -- and loving every minute of it.
- Moscow is beautiful in the summer (if you believe a former RT propagandist)
- Kmele... well, yeah
- And the brilliant, talented Alyona Minkovski is IN THE BUILDING (@AlyonaMink)
PLUS:
- The brief but magical tenure of THE MOOCH.
- The conspicuous absence of President Steve Bannon.
- Net neutrality and banning VPN apps in Russia and China.
- Numerous other things of urgent importance.
- And there may have been a brilliant Affirmative Action *exchange* at the end of this dispatch too, but it’s all a bit of a blur.
[ … The brightest stars have the shortest lives.]
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