The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
068 "Criminal Justice, Naughty Texts, Fire & Fury, Diversity Manifesto" (w/ Radley Balko and Thad Russell)
0:00
-2:30:10

068 "Criminal Justice, Naughty Texts, Fire & Fury, Diversity Manifesto" (w/ Radley Balko and Thad Russell)

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Aug 11, 2017

Recorded: 8/9/2017

With Us This Week:

Radley Balko - Washington Post Columnist, Author "Rise of the Warrior Cop","Dr Death and The Country Dentist" (Coming - Feb 2018)

Thaddeus Russell - Host of the Unregistered podcast, Author "A Renegade History of the United States"

(Much Topics. Extra Innings)

- Criminal Justice Reform (Obama's Legacy, Trump's Trajectory, Opioids, Ferguson 3yrs On)

- Foreign Policy Miasma (Venezuela, North Korea, Manafort's Home Searched by FBI)

- A Diversity Memo, Super Angry About A Show That May Never Get Made

Pro Tip: Don't Send Send Photos of Your Junk to CoWorkers Without Their Consent. May not end well. Sure, it could, theoretically work out fine... but above average odds that it won't.

Moynihan, Fisher, Foster are in the building. (Welch is... in Europe... Claims to have no internet access)


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