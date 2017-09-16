073 w/ David Weigel "Bernie Shapes the Party, Hillary Wrote a Book, A Little Prog Rock"

Recorded on Thursday September 14, 2017
Guest: David Weigel, political reporter for The Washington Post and author of the prog-rock history "The Show That Never Ends."
Matt's recovering from surgery, Moynihan's upright & sober, and Kmele's getting domesticated.
Also:
-Bernie Sanders is pushing a new health care plan (and he's got a dirty little anti-immigration secret).
-Trump's immigration reversal, and his infatuation with those generals.
-The best thing about Hillary's new book.
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