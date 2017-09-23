074 "A Clear and Present Dotard: The UN, The Kremlin, Facebook and St. Louis"

Recorded on Thursday, September 21, 2017

President Trump's remarks at the UN parley were (hilarious? /meh? /dangerous? ) and unmistakably confused.

We crack open cans of Portland's finest sangria while discussing this and other matters of profound consequence.

Cargo shorts are irredeemably awful, but should a UN human rights commission formally designate them Nazi paraphernalia? Is Mark Zuckerberg's plan to save democracy credible? How hot would your step-granddaughter have to be before you wouldn't, not, totally date her?

Also:

- Meditations on the St. Louis and Police Shootings- Something about the Manafort warrant and wiretaps- and "some idiot wrote this..." and it's so awful that you should find the time to read it.





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