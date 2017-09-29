075 w/ Katherine Mangu-Ward "Limp Tax Plans, Taking a Knee, Russia Takes Baltimore"

Guest: Katherine Mangu-Ward, Editor-in-Chief @ Reason
Recorded: Wednesday, September 27th, 2017.
Another wide-ranging, intellectually-stimulating, and very well-lubricated dispatch.
We begin with an almost respectable (but undeniably illuminating) discussion of Donald Trump's "Revolutionary Tax Framework" -- (his words). Proceeding from there to the re-re-re-failure of Republican maneuvering to "Repeal and Replace" Obamacare.
Then we really pour on the gas:
From "Taking a Knee" to "Title IV"Banning Uber to prevent rape is ... beyond stupid.Mark Warner's crusade to stop Russia from using Facebook (and hollow out the First Amendment).
PLUS:
Should you ever use "cyber" as a prefix?What's the origin of "hang 10"?#firebettsyGender differences.
(Sweep the leg.)
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