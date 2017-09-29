The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
075 w/ Katherine Mangu-Ward "Limp Tax Plans, Taking a Knee, Russia Takes Baltimore"
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075 w/ Katherine Mangu-Ward "Limp Tax Plans, Taking a Knee, Russia Takes Baltimore"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Sep 29, 2017

Guest: Katherine Mangu-Ward, Editor-in-Chief @ Reason

Recorded: Wednesday, September 27th, 2017.

Another wide-ranging, intellectually-stimulating, and very well-lubricated dispatch.

We begin with an almost respectable (but undeniably illuminating) discussion of Donald Trump's "Revolutionary Tax Framework" -- (his words). Proceeding from there to the re-re-re-failure of Republican maneuvering to "Repeal and Replace" Obamacare.

Then we really pour on the gas:

  • From "Taking a Knee" to "Title IV"Banning Uber to prevent rape is ... beyond stupid.Mark Warner's crusade to stop Russia from using Facebook (and hollow out the First Amendment).

PLUS:

  • Should you ever use "cyber" as a prefix?What's the origin of "hang 10"?#firebettsyGender differences.

(Sweep the leg.)


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