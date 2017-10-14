077 “Bob Corker, Rex Tillerson, This Worst of All Possible Worlds”

Recorded on Thursday, October 12th, 2017

The Harvey Weinstein Controversy1) What To Do With “Shitty Media Men?2) Why won't Hillary and Barack say anything?

Tillerson, Corker and World War III1) The Worst of All Possible Worlds2) Death by Non-Proliferation

Trumps Assault on the Media1) "When the President says it in public..."2) How We Got Lucky With Trump

PLUS:Google, Twitter, and a Tangible ThreatMatt's Mom Bought Him a Mug.Kmele Says Completely Unacceptable Things (almost every dispatch)





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.