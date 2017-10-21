The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
078 “'McCain and Bush Sneak Diss Trump, Gold Stars for Niger”
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078 “'McCain and Bush Sneak Diss Trump, Gold Stars for Niger”

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The Fifth Column
Oct 21, 2017

Recorded on Thursday, October 19th, 2017

"The opposite of a way with words"

- How Chad Saved Moynihan’s Life (and Why We're Huge in Canada)- Former President Bush and John McCain Have Strong Words for Trump - Totalitarianism, Populism and Economic Uncertainty- US Troops in Africa, Calling Up Gold Star Parents- The Opposite of a Way With Words- When 'Everything' is 'Some of the Things'- Morbid Premonitions, A Non-Fatal Stroke- When Louis (Farrakhan) Met Richard (Spencer)


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