084 w/ John McWhorter “Linguistics, Race, Antiracism” (Special Dispatch)

(Recorded, November 2017)
An expansive exchange with renowned social commentator and linguist, John McWhorter. McWhorter is a Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University. He's the author of twenty books including "Words on the Move" (2017), "Talk Back, Talking Black" (2017), and "Losing the Race" (2000).
Also Referenced:“Antiracism: Our Flawed New Religion” (2015 - The Daily Beast)“How to Listen to Donald Trump Every Day for Years” (2017 - The New York Times)"Tragically Unfit to Be President" (2017 - The New York Times)
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