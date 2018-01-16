The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
088 "Deepest Shithole Imaginable"
0:00
-1:27:24

088 "Deepest Shithole Imaginable"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jan 16, 2018

Moynihan is back, Matt was an illegal immigrant, and Kmele was *front* row for Lebron vs. Steph.

Plus: DACA. FISA. Shit. #MeToo.

Recorded: January 15, 2018


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