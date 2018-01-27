089 w/ Bari Weiss "And Mueller Gets Fired at the End"

w/ Bari Weiss (@bariweiss), Staff editor and writer @ New York Times Opinion (Former Wall Street Journal, Tablet Magazine)

An expansive, high-quality dispatch that was unfortunately marred by technical mishaps. It's not actually Fishers fault (quite the contrary in fact). xpan

Things improve considerably as the release goes on.

- Government Shutdowns- Amnesty Don's Great Big Amnesty Bonanza- Skipping out on the Wall Street Journal, Making Trouble at the New York Times- #MeToo- Trump Wanted to Fire Mueller- Collusion, Obstruction or YAHTZEE!

Recorded: January 25th, 2018





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