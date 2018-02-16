The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
091 w/ Andy Levy "Black Panthers, Richard Spencer's Advocate, Ban All the Porn”
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091 w/ Andy Levy "Black Panthers, Richard Spencer's Advocate, Ban All the Porn”

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Feb 16, 2018

(Recorded: February 13th 2018)

"Whenever I hear some bigmouth in Washington or the Christian heartland banging on about the evils of sodomy or whatever, I mentally enter his name in my notebook and contentedly set my watch. Sooner rather than later, he will be discovered down on his weary and well-worn old knees in some dreary motel or latrine, with an expired Visa card, having tried to pay well over the odds to be peed upon by some Apache transvestite." - Hitch

- The Great (XXL) Black Panther Debate

- Richard Spencer & DeRay Mckesson: CODEFENDANTS


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