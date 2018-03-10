The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
093 "Flirting w/ North Korea, Back Channeling w/ Stormy Daniels"
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093 "Flirting w/ North Korea, Back Channeling w/ Stormy Daniels"

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The Fifth Column
Mar 10, 2018

Recorded: March 9, 2018.

Welch, Moynihan, Fisher and Foster are in attendance.

An increasingly unlikely Presidential visit to North Korea.A seemingly permeable steel and aluminum tariff.A growing interest in POTUS's indiscretions w/ a Porn StarAnd Sam Nunberg's media PsyOp (and/or) breakdown

Pertinent Notes:

- "A Strange new respect..."- "A tribute vice pays to virtue..."- "The Q got that D..."

(and at Moynihan's insistence)

BTC: 1262cXpJkHECVSiLU5iktcqbCW5oz8tJei

ETH: 0xD4BB6B1784541A27FE046AA1963329a9672c3f04


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