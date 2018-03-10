093 "Flirting w/ North Korea, Back Channeling w/ Stormy Daniels"

Recorded: March 9, 2018.
Welch, Moynihan, Fisher and Foster are in attendance.
An increasingly unlikely Presidential visit to North Korea.A seemingly permeable steel and aluminum tariff.A growing interest in POTUS's indiscretions w/ a Porn StarAnd Sam Nunberg's media PsyOp (and/or) breakdown
Pertinent Notes:
- "A Strange new respect..."- "A tribute vice pays to virtue..."- "The Q got that D..."
(and at Moynihan's insistence)
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