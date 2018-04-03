096 w/ Amy Chua "Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations" (Special Dispatch)

(Recorded: March 27, 2018)

A conversation w/ Amy Chua (@amychua), Yale law professor and author of numerous books including: "Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother", "The Triple Package", "World on Fire", and her latest book "Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations".

“Today, no group in America feels comfortably dominant. Every group feels attacked, pitted against other groups not just for jobs and spoils but for the right to define the nation’s identity. In these conditions, democracy devolves into zero-sum group competition — pure political tribalism.” - Amy Chua, 'Political Tribes'

- Identity, Ethnicity, and Culture- Super-groups, Market Dominate Minorities- Tribes of America and the State of Her Politics- The Immutability of Tribalism and the Limits of Democracy





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