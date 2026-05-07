Masquerade of Morons (Episode #556)

-Kmele gets glasses

-The return of Soho legs

-Matt’s movie-theater race science

-Trump sends a letter to Congress saying the war is over, Iran says, “wtf?”

-Little Marco, Fog of War correspondent

-A very leaky White House

-Strange new respect for the anti-war MAGA set

-Little Marco puts the best face on Iran

-Welch discovers gas prices

-The affordability caucus makes everything expensive

-Sarah Paulson’s dollar-bill resistance

-Ro Khanna, tax strategist

-Katie Porter, Mrs. Personality

-Gavin Newsom, game changer

-Kamala considers another national emergency

-The Palisades fire motive problem

-Mamdani’s Soviet bodega

-David French enters the reaction-video machine

-Come to DC, please clap

-Trump’s Hall of Shit-Talking

-Totalitarian language for beginners

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