099 “A Conversation w/ Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying”

(Recorded April 22nd, 2018)

A conversation with evolutionary biologists Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.

- On Free Speech, Campus Culture- Identity- Scientific Investigation & Tabboo Topics- The Intellectual Dark Web- Evolution, Culture, Markets, Media, and The Academy

In THE SUMMER OF 2017, Bret Weinstein found himself at the center of an ‘equity and inclusion’ maelstrom at Evergreen State College, where he and his wife Heather Heying were both members of the faculty. The resulting scandal would result in the couple parting ways with the school, but not before attracting the attention of national media. Bret and Heather are currently unaffiliated academics in exile who frequently write and speak about their experience at evergreen, the state of American campuses and a host of increasingly controversial issues related to their principal field of study.The pair dropped by the studio to chop it up with Matt Welch and Kmele Foster.





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