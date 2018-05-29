102 w/ Jacob Mchangama "Clear and Present Danger"

(Recorded May 25th, 2018)

A conversation w/ Jacob Mchangama, Host of 'Clear and Present Danger: A History of Free Speech" podcast. (http://www.freespeechhistory.com)

- Pronouncing Mchangama- A Bit of Free Speech History- Cartoon Jihad- Panic and Crisis- Culture and Legislation- Filthy Jokes- 'The Great Awokening'- An Abrupt Ending

"Jacob Mchangama is the founder and executive director of Justitia a think tank focusing on human rights and a Visiting Scholar at Columbia’s Global Freedom of Expression Center. He has commented extensively on free speech and human rights in outlets including the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy. Jacob has published in academic and peer-reviewed journals, including Human Rights Quarterly, Policy Review and Amnesty International’s Strategic Studies. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and award-winning book, MEN Ytringsfrihedens Historie i Danmark (BUT: The History of Freedom of Expression in Denmark). He is the author and presenter of the short documentary “Collision: Free speech and religion” (2013). Mr. Mchangama is a 2016 Marshall Memorial Fellow. He is the recipient of numerous awards for his work on free speech and human rights." (from http://www.freespeechhistory.com)





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