103 w/ Josh Zepps "Kim Kardashian: Humanitarian, Presidential Privileges, Primate Jokes"

(Recorded June 6th, 2018)
w/ Josh Szeps (formerly Zepps, frequently misspelled as Zeeps) host of "#WeThePeople LIVE" and “The People Versus”
IN THIS DISPATCH:
- Brisbane to Boston.
- Clive James’s death watch
- Kanye drops “Ye”
- Slavery may be a choice after all
- Kat Timpf falls out of a tree...
- Jim Acosta was wrong about Kim Kardashian
- Bill Clinton is a widower
- Bill Clinton is the real victim, but he's kinda sorry too
- Moynihan goes full “fxck your interns”
- Free Love
- Pardon Me (Myself)
- Death By China
- Josh Zepps, Globalist
- Starbucks/Roseanne/Samantha Bee
- BIG SWINGING APE BALLS
--
(It feels so good it should cost -- Bought an alligator, I ain't talkin' Lacoste)
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