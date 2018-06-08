The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
103 w/ Josh Zepps "Kim Kardashian: Humanitarian, Presidential Privileges, Primate Jokes"
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103 w/ Josh Zepps "Kim Kardashian: Humanitarian, Presidential Privileges, Primate Jokes"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jun 08, 2018

(Recorded June 6th, 2018)

w/ Josh Szeps (formerly Zepps, frequently misspelled as Zeeps) host of "#WeThePeople LIVE" and “The People Versus”

IN THIS DISPATCH:

- Brisbane to Boston.

- Clive James’s death watch

- Kanye drops “Ye”

- Slavery may be a choice after all

- Kat Timpf falls out of a tree...

- Jim Acosta was wrong about Kim Kardashian

- Bill Clinton is a widower

- Bill Clinton is the real victim, but he's kinda sorry too

- Moynihan goes full “fxck your interns”

- Free Love

- Pardon Me (Myself)

- Death By China

- Josh Zepps, Globalist

- Starbucks/Roseanne/Samantha Bee

- BIG SWINGING APE BALLS

--

(It feels so good it should cost -- Bought an alligator, I ain't talkin' Lacoste)


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