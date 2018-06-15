104 "When Trump met Kim, Neo Confederates, Strictly 4 My Sniglets"

(Recorded June 13th, 2018)

IN THIS DISPATCH:

- Is the Western Alliance kaput? Does it matter?

- Did Trump hand Kim a propaganda win, and if so, isn't averting nuclear war the bigger win?

- North Korea shares a border with Russia and Rachel Maddow is ON IT

- Moynihan shows up late

- It's Trump's GOP until further notice and they're cool with "neo-Confederate" candidates, thank you very much

- Michelle Wolf "comedically" slams Bari Weiss for something she never did

- Welch hates high school baseball hugs

- "Our ass is in the jackpot"





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